Cadbury's UK ad urges people to continue being humane...

Cadbury UK is the latest company to pay tribute to frontline workers. The company released an ad that's over a minute long with the message 'this doesn't have to end'. The reference was to acts of kindness that we've been seeing during this outbreak. In the ad, visuals of DIY at home haircuts, family bonding over cooking, helping out neighbours etc aim to remind viewers that even after the pandemic and subsequent lockdown has ended, the acts of kindness can continue. This aims to be a commentary on the fast paced lives that people were leading before the pandemic, adopting the narrative that 'the virus is making us humane again.'