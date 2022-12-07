Cake India wins Prime Volleyball League’s ‘Hyderabad Black Hawks’ business

Cake will deliver nationwide integrated communication campaigns for its flagship client.
Cake India, Havas Group India’s creative agency specialising in sport, entertainment and culture, launched in the country earlier this year, has won the Hyderabad Black Hawk’s account, one of the leading teams in India’s Prime Volleyball League.
As a part of the mandate, Cake India has developed a new brand positioning, a season launch campaign activation and an always-on communications and social plan to build awareness and grow the fanbase. Cake India is also working with the players to build their brands in the context of the Prime Volleyball League, creating a new gateway to fandom.
Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, principal owner, Hyderabad Black Hawks said, “India has been known to be a cricket-loving nation for the longest time. However, over the last few years, the audience has embraced many other sporting leagues with open arms, making it a wonderful time to make a sport like Volleyball more accessible to everyone. Looking at the reception and love Prime Volleyball League has received so far, we are confident of the future of the sport here and the opportunities it holds. We are therefore very excited to embark on this new journey with Cake India where we will together make Black Hawks the pride of Hyderabad.”
Rosie Holden, chief executive officer, Cake said, “I am beyond thrilled to announce the Hyderabad Black Hawks as Cake India’s first client – a brilliant team – on and off the court - with an exciting vision of how to engage with and talk to fans. We feel privileged to be part of the Hyderabad Black Hawks and Prime Volleyball’s continuing journey to greatness!”
Rajika Mittra, managing partner, Cake India said, “At Cake, we are creating work that is varied, exciting, and meaningful, having worked on several ground-breaking campaigns for some of the most well-known global brands in sport and entertainment. These are exciting times and Cake has been at the forefront of branded content, connecting brands and audiences through their passion points of sport and entertainment. We are thrilled about this partnership which is the beginning of an exciting journey where we will create a new narrative and an innovative approach to deliver high-impact strategic consultancy and creative solutions for Hyderabad Black Hawks.”
Founded in 1999, London-headquartered Cake joined the Havas Group in 2008. Since then, the agency has worked on several ground-breaking campaigns for some of the most well-known global and UK brands and rights holders in sport, entertainment, and culture, including Aston Martin F1, BT, Commonwealth Games England, Diageo, EE, Major League Baseball, Molson-Coors, NFL, PayPal, Puma, Sport England, The FA, and UNICEF. India will be Cake’s first global office outside the UK.