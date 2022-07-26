CakeZone announces Nora Fatehi as its Face

Nora invests in Parent Company Curefoods.
CakeZone the National Dessert Brand from the House of Curefoods, has announced Nora Fatehi as their brand ambassador. Nora Fatehi also steps up as an investor in the parent company, with this association coming to life. This investment has inked a long-term association, with a national brand campaign to be launched soon this year. Curefoods is India’s fastest-growing cloud kitchen company which houses brands like CakeZone, EatFit, Frozen Bottle and Great Indian Khichdi.
Nora Fatehi is a phenomenal dancer and actor who is very well respected for her dance moves in the Bollywood industry. She exudes a cheerful attitude and has an energetic aura around her, which makes her a perfect fit to be the face of CakeZone. With her PAN India appeal and charming dance moves, she has now become CakeZone’s national ambassador, taking the brand to more cities and people, in line with CakeZone’s expansion moves.
Pavan, founder, CakeZone shared his enthusiasm for having Nora on board. He said “Nora Fatehi is an extremely passionate dancer, and we appreciate her for the commitment that she brings to her work. The energy and values that CakeZone lives by is well in sync with Nora’s personality. The beliefs she has regarding making memories with celebrations and her overall high-spirited nature, credits for a great partnership between CakeZone and her which will be more strategic in nature. Our intention to have Nora as the brand ambassador for CakeZone reflects the aspects of her personality which go hand-in-hand with the brand persona.”
Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods said “Having Nora as an investor in Curefoods is a close integration and association with her. Her belief in our capabilities encourages us to further scale to greater heights.”
Commenting on the development, Nora Fatehi said, “No celebration is complete without a dessert. We are always hoping for that sweet ending both in life and with our meals. I believe in celebrating the finer things in life, the small moments, and CakeZone, with their offerings, make for the perfect culinary hot spot to add a little sweetness to those moments. I strongly believe in the promise of CureFoods and I’m thrilled to invest in them and endorse CakeZone. Together we hope to create a lasting impression; both on people's lives and palates.”
Curefoods recently announced its partnership with Hrithik Roshan’s HRX. Curefoods aims to expand CakeZone to 125 stores by the end of 2022. Curefoods will also soon be expanding to the North Indian market and across India.