Call Me Chunky breaks Arjun Kapoor’s poker face in debut campaign

What does it take to crack Arjun Kapoor’s famously straight face? Not a horror spoof, not an awkward birthday party, not even a dramatic showdown. The answer, it turns out, is a tub of ice cream. And not just any ice cream, only something as bold and textured as Call Me Chunky.

The new-age ice cream brand has launched its first brand campaign, Unlocking Emotions, One Chunk at a Time, starring Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Moonshot is the agency behind this ad.

The film riffs on Kapoor’s deadpan expressions, placing him in exaggerated, meme-worthy moments, from ghostly encounters to Tarantino-style finger mishaps, where nothing makes him flinch.

His poker face holds firm until Call Me Chunky enters the frame. One spoonful later, his emotions spill out: surprise, joy, laughter, even tears. The brand positions itself as indulgence so loaded with character, it’s impossible to keep a straight face.

Ashish Tendulkar, Chief Operating Officer, Call Me Chunky, added, “Arjun’s ability to stay straight-faced through any situation gave us the perfect set-up because only something as bold, chunky, and indulgent as our ice cream could bring out that flood of emotions."

"With this campaign, we’ve captured the joy, mischief, and unfiltered delight that define Call Me Chunky because for us, it’s never just ice cream, it’s about chunking up life in the most unforgettable way.”

Launched earlier this year, Call Me Chunky has entered the premium ice cream market with six flavours. Its portfolio includes Berry Cheesy Dream (cheesecake-strawberry blend), Cookie Caramel Charms (sweet-salty crunch), Pop-Pop Caramel (chocolate, caramel, and popcorn), Fudgy Rocky Road and Choco Brownie Spells (chocolate overload with marshmallows, nuts, and brownie chunks), and Raspy Choco White (raspberry and white chocolate swirl).

The brand is currently available in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru on platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Blinkit, as well as in premium offline outlets including Nature’s Basket, Foodsquare, Freshpick, Star Bazaar, and Spar Hypermarket.