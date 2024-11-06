Calm app soothes viewers with silent ad amid US election results coverage

Amid the usual noise and advertising blitz of the 2024 US presidential election coverage, Calm, a sleep and meditation app, offered a refreshing break with a unique ad: 30 seconds of silence.

Advertisment

The ad, which aired during the highly anticipated election results, featured a simple blue screen with the message: "We bought this ad space to give you 30 seconds of silence. Yep, just silence."

This is an incredible ad by Calm



pic.twitter.com/kzSGPiq7Gu — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) November 6, 2024

This unexpected approach quickly captured the attention of viewers, many of whom shared images of the screen on social media, praising the offbeat and calming nature of the ad.

The brand bought ad spots on CNN and ABC (American Broadcasting Company) news channels.

The company further engaged its audience by offering calming advice on its X account, encouraging followers to take a break from the election frenzy: "Take a deep breath. Drink some water. Go outside. Hug a pillow. (Or scream into it). Just do whatever feels good to you right now.”

Take a deep breath. Drink some water. Go outside. Hug a pillow. (Or scream into it).



Just do whatever feels good to you right now. 🫶 — Calm (@calm) November 6, 2024

The ad's quiet intervention resonated with those looking for a moment of peace amid the heightened emotions, especially with former President Donald Trump defeating vice president Kamala Harris in a dramatic political comeback.