Caltex Lubricants' 'Caltex Yaani Commitment' TVC contrasts Jadeja's performance with its line of lubricants

The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Madison Loop.
Caltex Lubricants, a pioneer in the lubrication industry, provide a range of lubricants, backed by technology and innovation for the past eight decades. This legacy was mirrored in their latest TVC, 'Caltex Yaani Commitment', featuring the cricket superstar, Ravindra Jadeja.
Conceptualised and executed by Madison Loop, the TVC aims to unlock the full potential of the Indian market by strategically selecting Jadeja as the face for the brand.
The TVC opens with a key moment in a match where Jadeja needs to make a winning shot. As the anticipation builds, the viewers are taken into a brief flashback that showcases Jadeja's commitment and dedication to honing his skills.
The TVC draws comparisons between Jadeja's abilities, and the range of lubricants offered by Caltex, each with its own unique attributes and performance characteristics. The transitions between Jadeja's cricket skills and the Caltex products’ unique selling points emphasise the brand's commitment to delivering consistent and reliable performance, just as Jadeja does on the cricket field.
Madison Media Alpha has taken a 360-degree approach to develop an impactful media plan to maximise reach.
"Creating this TVC for Caltex has been a remarkable journey for us. We worked closely with Caltex and HPCL while scripting the TVC – marrying Jadeja’s all-rounder appeal with the all-rounder nature of products in Caltex’s stable. This TVC reflects our commitment to delivering a powerful and impactful campaign that resonates with the brand's core values and the needs of its customers," said Kosal Malladi, vice president, Madison Loop.
Sharing his experience, Siddhartha Bose, creative director, Madison Loop said, "Working on this TVC has been a fantastic experience. Team Caltex worked with us every step of the way, and really enabled us to capture, and bring to life, the spirit of commitment shared by Caltex and Ravindra Jadeja.”
Marc Bouchebl, general manager, marketing and sales support, Chevron international products (IP), comments on the launch the new TVC, “We are thrilled to go live with a television commercial in collaboration with Ravindra Jadeja, our Caltex brand ambassador in India. His passion, dedication to the game and success story align seamlessly with the values of the Caltex brand. With his support, we aim to reach a wider audience across India and reinforce Caltex’s position as the all-rounded lubricants provider for our customers.”
Credits:
Brand – Caltex Lubricants IN
Marketing Manager, IMEA – Marcelle Kahawaty
Brand and Channel Marketing Manager, IMEA – Parinaz Patel
Agency – Madison Loop
Vice President: Kosal Malladi
General Manager: Amit Singh
Creative team: Siddhartha Bose, Jumur Pandya, Vallabh Yeolekar, Utsav Shinde, Siddharth Gangwal
Account Management team: Pooja Prabhu, Pooja Sarang, Swapnil Purohit, Meghneel Jani, Tanvi Kapoor
Production House – Box Office Entertainment
Director – Nishant Sapkale
Creative Director – Vinita Nair
Executive Producer – Shyameli Dutta
DOP - Rakesh Singh