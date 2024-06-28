Caltex Lubricants' 'Caltex Yaani Commitment' TVC contrasts Jadeja's performance with its line of lubricants

Marc Bouchebl, general manager, marketing and sales support, Chevron international products (IP), comments on the launch the new TVC, “We are thrilled to go live with a television commercial in collaboration with Ravindra Jadeja, our Caltex brand ambassador in India. His passion, dedication to the game and success story align seamlessly with the values of the Caltex brand. With his support, we aim to reach a wider audience across India and reinforce Caltex’s position as the all-rounded lubricants provider for our customers.”