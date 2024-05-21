Caltex Lubricants signs ace Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Jadeja will front a series of marketing campaigns to promote Caltex’s premium products.
Caltex Lubricants announces the appointment of the ace Indian cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja, as the brand ambassador. Through this endorsement, the brand aims to leverage Jadeja's popularity in the sport of cricket to enhance the visibility of Caltex Lubricants across India, with the brand’s tagline, Caltex Yaani Commitment.
Caltex Lubricants is marketed by HPCL in India through the licensing agreement with Chevron Brand International LLC. Ravindra Jadeja is known for his exceptional on-field skills and was at the top of his game during the 2023 Cricket World Cup. His unwavering commitment to the game of cricket resonates perfectly with Caltex Lubricants' promise of superior quality, performance, and reliability. Jadeja will now front a series of marketing campaigns to promote Caltex’s premium products while emphasising the importance of high-quality lubricants for vehicles and machinery. Caltex Lubricants in India includes Chevron’s proprietary Havoline and Delo branded lubricant products.
Marc Bouchebl, general manager, marketing and sales support, Chevron International Products (IP) said, “We are excited to welcome Ravindra Jadeja as the Caltex Lubricants brand ambassador in India. His passion, dedication for the game and success story aligns seamlessly with the values the Caltex brand upholds. With his support, we aim to reach a wider audience across India and reinforce Caltex’s position as the all-rounder lubricants provider for our customers."
Ravindra Jadeja expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "I am excited to be associated with Caltex, a brand that stands for commitment and its all-round abilities. I look forward to build recognition for Caltex Lubricants and their unmatched performance, encouraging consumers to make the right choice for their vehicles.”