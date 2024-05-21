Caltex Lubricants signs ace Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador

Caltex Lubricants is marketed by HPCL in India through the licensing agreement with Chevron Brand International LLC. Ravindra Jadeja is known for his exceptional on-field skills and was at the top of his game during the 2023 Cricket World Cup. His unwavering commitment to the game of cricket resonates perfectly with Caltex Lubricants' promise of superior quality, performance, and reliability. Jadeja will now front a series of marketing campaigns to promote Caltex’s premium products while emphasising the importance of high-quality lubricants for vehicles and machinery. Caltex Lubricants in India includes Chevron’s proprietary Havoline and Delo branded lubricant products.