Campus Activewear announces Kriti Sanon as the face of its women’s category

Campus Activewear has appointed actress Kriti Sanon as the ambassador for its women’s category. The partnership aligns with the brand’s efforts to expand its presence in the women’s sports and athleisure footwear market, which has shown notable growth over the past year.

Known for her diverse roles in cinema and entrepreneurial ventures, Kriti Sanon represents attributes that resonate with many young women—confidence, individuality, and versatility. Campus Activewear stated that this collaboration reflects its intent to design footwear that combines comfort with contemporary style, catering to the evolving preferences of women across India.

The company has been focusing on making sneakers and athleisure footwear more accessible and trend-oriented for consumers. With Sanon on board, Campus aims to build stronger engagement with its women’s portfolio while continuing to expand its appeal in the wider activewear category.

Speaking on the association, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO and whole time director, Campus Activewear, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kriti Sanon as the face of Campus’ Women’s category. Her ambition, versatility, and authenticity capture the spirit of today’s Indian women and align seamlessly with our vision for this segment. Women’s Sports and Athleisure has emerged as one of the most significant growth drivers for us, and with Kriti’s ability to connect across audiences, we are poised to build on this momentum — elevating our design language, delivering innovation tailored for women, and strengthening Campus’ leadership in this fast-growing category.”

Expressing her excitement, Kriti Sanon said, “I have always believed style should reflect who you are, not what you are told to be. For me, Campus, an iconic homegrown Indian sneaker brand, embodies that belief, designing footwear as versatile as the roles women play, while keeping comfort and style at the core. I am excited to join the Campus family and be part of a vision that feels so close to my own — one that celebrates individuality and inspires women to choose for themselves, without any inhibitions.”