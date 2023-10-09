Campus Activewear collaborates with Sonam Bajwa to launch new collection

Campus Activewear’s collaboration with Sonam Bajwa aims to provide women with comfortable and stylish sneakers.
Campus Activewear, has collaborated with Sonam Bajwa to set the new pathways for the launch of the Chunky sneaker collection.
Campus Activewear aims to revolutionise the fashion, style and comfort quotient for women in their daily lives. By welcoming Sonam Bajwa into the fold, Campus aims to heighten the aspirational appeal, catering to a fashion-forward audience. According to Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, the sneaker culture in India is forecasted to generate a revenue of INR 21,000 Cr by the end of 2023.
This clearly states that the sneaker culture in India is here to stay; it's not just a trend but a cultural shift. This is because sneakers are now perceived as more than just shoes; they embody a lifestyle, a statement, and a commitment to both comfort and style.
Speaking on the association, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear Ltd said “With a charismatic personality and an impeccable sense of style, Sonam Bajwa is a name that resonates across India, particularly in our key markets of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Known as a fashion icon among diverse strata of society, Sonam effortlessly connects with the youth of India, making her a perfect face for Campus Activewear.”
A versatile actress celebrated for her outstanding performances in the Indian film industry, Sonam Bajwa expresses her excitement about this collaboration. She says, “I am thrilled to be associated with Campus Activewear, a brand that values comfort and style just as much as I do. Together, we aim to establish new fashion paradigms and inspire the youth to embrace an active lifestyle without compromising their fashion statement.”
This collection will introduce stylish designs and colours in the athleisure market that can be worn on almost any occasion. The collection starts at a price range of INR 1500 onwards.