Campus Activewear enters athleisure apparel category

Campus Activewear has entered the athleisure apparel category, marking its move beyond footwear into clothing. The expansion adds apparel to the brand’s existing sports and athleisure footwear business.

The new category includes polo T-shirts, round-neck T-shirts, jackets, jogger pants and caps for men and women. The range is designed for everyday use and is priced between Rs 599 and Rs 1,899.

According to the company, the apparel line focuses on comfort and versatility, with features such as stretch fabrics and anti-odour and anti-microbial properties. The designs are intended to suit multiple use cases, including workouts, travel and casual wear.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, whole time director & CEO, Campus Activewear, said: “Our entry into the athleisure apparel market is a strategic business decision allowing us to expand our addressable market, drive incremental revenues from our existing customer base, while remaining anchored to Campus’ core brand philosophy of movement and self-expression. The launch not only expands the brand’s portfolio but also underscores our commitment to delivering superior products that cater to modern consumer needs.”

The apparel range is available across Campus exclusive brand outlets, the company’s direct-to-consumer website and e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Myntra.

The move positions Campus Activewear in a broader lifestyle segment as it looks to build a more diversified product portfolio.