Campus onboards King and Sonam Bajwa for its new campaign

The brand has released two star-studded films showcasing Nitrofly, Nitroboost and Air Capsule footwear collections.
Campus Activewear has unveiled its latest campaign featuring King and Sonam Bajwa. The tagline, #MoveWithSwag, reflects the brand’s commitment to offering versatile footwear that caters to diverse needs and empowers individuals to elevate their fashion game.
The ad films highlights the Nitrofly Range, powered by Nitrofly technology and tagged as 'Flying is the new running', enabling users to push their limits with an emphasis on light-weight and responsive cushioning. Campus Nitroboost, a midsole bouncier, provides high energy return incorporating air turbo technology, which keeps feet fresh and comfortable. Additionally, the Air Capsule Pro tech range offers cushioning at the heel area for protection against impact forces, ensuring safety for muscles, joints, and tendons.
Prerna Aggarwal, chief marketing officer, Campus Activewear, said, “Our campaign perfectly reflects our commitment to bringing technology and fashion together in our footwear for all at an exciting price. With a rising importance on individuality and self-expression, we want our customers to feel empowered and confident in their footwear choices.”
Amit Akali, co-founder and chief creative officer, content platform, Wondrlab India said, “Campus Activewear as a brand has fashion and lifestyle at its heart. With the ‘Move with Swag’ campaign, our aim is to put the brand on a pedestal as a fashion-first footwear brand, featuring two popular youth icons – King and Sonam Bajwa as swag ambassadors.”
“The look and feel of this campaign has been created with every artistic detail of the four stylised worlds, paired with chic styling of the two protagonists with Campus shoes. Our overall effort is inspiring confidence, promoting movement, and fostering self-expression among the youth, which is in line with the evolved brand identity,” added Akali.