Campus unveils ‘Leave Your Mark’ campaign for the launch of Global Giri 3.0 range

Global Giri 3.0 collection offers edgy and vibrant shoes with attractive colour range inspired by global designs at ease of affordability and accessibility on Indian streets, where ‘Giri’ is the attitude of supremacy and class capturing the overall vibe of the range. The Sneaker culture and rap music have always had a close connection as throughout sneaker history, musicians have always debuted and flashed their sneakers, right from Run DMC to Kanye West. Reinforcing the famous saying – ‘When words fail, music speaks’, the brand collaborated with Tsumyoki, one of India’s coolest up-and-coming artists to create not just an ad that showcases the new range of sneakers, but an admiring piece of music and culture that matches the vibe of new range by Campus shoes. The campaign has been conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide.