Can gargling become the "4th hygiene habit" after washing, masking and distancing? Cipla hopes so

Health and personal hygiene practices gained immense prominence during the COVID pandemic. Hand washing, wearing masks and sanitising have become a part of our daily lives.

However, there is an important dimension to oral care routine that people seem to miss. To educate viewers about this dimension, Cipla Health, Mumbai-based pharma company, recently released an ad film for its brand Cofsils Gargle. The ad talks about the role of Povidone Iodine in getting rid of throat infection early.