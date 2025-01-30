Can Kho Kho chase the big bucks? 2.6 mn viewers and 20 brands think so

Cricket has turned into a crowded arena for brand endorsements, with nearly every ad showcasing cricketers, which makes it challenging to establish a unique recall value among consumers. As a result, non-cricket sports are increasingly gaining traction, yet the level of brand engagement in these sports remains below that of cricket.

A rising star among non-cricket sports is Kho Kho. The inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 took place from January 13 to 19 in New Delhi, which was backed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and featured 20 men's teams and 19 women's teams.

Star Sports served as the exclusive broadcast channel for the tournament, with matches also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers had the opportunity to enjoy the games at no cost on JioCinema and Doordarshan.

To further promote the sport, IOA appointed Salman Khan as the brand ambassador, while Tiger Shroff came on board as the co-brand ambassador.

Vivek Oberoi, Ananya Panday, and Madhur Bhandarkar also joined forces with the federation, amplifying awareness and igniting enthusiasm among sports lovers.

The federation launched the anthem titled The World Goes Kho, which captures the intensity of the game and features the ambassadors alongside iconic historical landmarks from Delhi. Prasoon Joshi wrote the anthem, and the Neet Brothers composed and performed the music.

Mandeep Malhotra, CMO of the Kho Kho Federation of India, tells afaqs! that brand managers in the Indian advertising and marketing industry tend to be risk-averse, often reluctant to invest in ventures that haven't been proven.

According to him, for a sport to gain recognition, it must first demonstrate its potential.

Mandeep Malhotra, CMO, Kho Kho Federation of India

Malhotra is optimistic about Kho Kho's future, pointing out the overwhelming reception the players received when they returned to their hometowns after winning the cup. The celebrations mirrored those of cricketers, with grand cavalcades, Indian flags, and flowers filling the streets.

As players become heroes, the sport gains popularity. I am confident that brand managers who were once hesitant to invest in an untested market will soon be eager to be part of Kho Kho's success story. -Mandeep Malhotra, CMO, Kho Kho Federation of India

Mandeep Malhotra faced significant challenges in discussions with brands, as brand managers typically prefer to invest in success stories or proven ventures.

Ultimately, the federation secured partnerships with around 20 brands, while nearly 140 brands, particularly from the insurance sector, declined to collaborate.

Malhotra explains, "These 140 brands were shortlisted due to their larger networks, but many were hesitant, and even those that expressed interest came forward with unrealistic offers."

The collaboration started with deals ranging from Rs 2.5 to Rs 25 crore.

Key partners for the event included Ease My Trip as the Execution Partner, Zomato District as the Ticketing Partner, Shiv Naresh as the Kit Partner, Red Health as the Emergency Medical Partner, Radio Mirchi as the Trophy Tour Partner, Campa as the Pouring Partner, and Blackberries as the Ceremonial Dress Partner.

He also reveals that the federation is working towards including Kho Kho in the Olympics.

As far as the the media budget is concerned, 30% was allocated to out-of-home (OOH) advertising, with the remainder divided among digital platforms, TV, and radio. Special attention was given to promoting the sport in the Delhi NCR region.

"Traditional media provides broad reach and helps establish the sport's credibility and legitimacy, while digital and social media play a crucial role in targeted engagement and building a strong online community. They enable us to directly interact with fans, gather valuable insights into their preferences, and deliver personalised content," he says.

“We are strategically leveraging radio and OOH to tell the full story of Delhi and NCR, with the capital as the focal point for our call to action.” Mandeep Malhotra, Kho Kho Federation of India-

In terms of brand interest, Malhotra emphasises that brands looking to connect with a wider "Bharat" should focus on targeting audiences beyond Metros.

Given that Kho Kho is an affordable sport to play, it aligns well with brands aiming to reach tier-2 households and high-volume markets, particularly from the FMCG sector.

Each match of the Kho Kho World Cup lasted approximately one hour and five minutes, with only 28 minutes dedicated to actual gameplay, divided into four seven-minute turns.

The remaining time accounted for breaks, reviews, and time spent transitioning between turns. On average, each match attracted 2.6 million unique viewers. Each match garnered an average watch time of around 53.2 minutes, according to him.

In terms of brand endorsements, the initial discussions involved athletes partnering with state governments, followed by corporate collaborations.

To further promote the sport, the federation launched a school contract programme covering 680 districts across India, aiming to engage 10 lakh kids by encouraging them to play Kho Kho during breaks.

This edition of the Kho Kho World Cup generated Rs 40 crore in revenue through sponsorships. The federation anticipates that future revenue growth will be driven by increased merchandise sales and the exploration of new streams, such as licensing and gaming.