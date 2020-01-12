Canara Bank portrays wives as superstitious...

The campaign showcases couples from different walks of life trying to converse about the uncertainty of life and attempting to convince their families on how imperative it is to know plans made for the future, in case of any unforeseen life event. In a humorous way, both films take a satirical look at the orthodox Indian way of not talking about life uncertainties at home. The company offers a solution - that customers keep all their important financial papers at one place – in the 'Promise Box' - thereby easing conversations with their partners.