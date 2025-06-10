Canara HSBC Life celebrates Father's Day with a social media film

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company ("Canara HSBC Life Insurance") has announced the launch of its new social media film to mark the occasion of Father’s Day on June 15.

The film is a tribute to the often unnoticed, quietly powerful role fathers play in our lives through a compelling narrative that captures the essence of fatherhood in everyday moments.

The film shows everyday situations where a father steps in to protect his family—killing a cockroach, stopping a hot cup from falling on a child, and investigating a noise at night. It ends with him quietly checking his life insurance policy on the brand’s app and scrolling to his child’s name, linking present actions to future security.

The film leans into a simple truth which is that fathers feel fear, pain, and uncertainty just like anyone else, but they never let it come in the way of their role as protectors. With each scene, the film reinforces a reminder that real promises are not always grand, they are often made in small, everyday acts.