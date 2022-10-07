Candere launches Diwali campaign, "Shaandaar Diwali Sale, Khushiyon ke Gheno se, #RishtoKoSajayein”

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the Diwali campaign, Rupesh Jain, CEO of Candere, said, “Growing up, we have heard from our parents and grandparents how festivals used to be much more fun back then, with the entire family together. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, people had to stay away from their loved ones, even during the festivities. With things slowly falling back to normal this year, Candere wants to encourage families and friends to celebrate togetherness. Our tagline, "Khushiyon ke Gheno se, #RishtokoSajayein, is an attempt to spread joy/ happiness this Diwali by gifting Candere’s special festive collections to thei close ones.