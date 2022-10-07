Candere launches Diwali campaign, "Shaandaar Diwali Sale, Khushiyon ke Gheno se, #RishtoKoSajayein”

the campaign touches upon the key message of celebrating the festival with family through a heartfelt short film with a touching story.
Candere, India's leading omnichannel JewelTech brand, announced the launch of its "Khushiyon ke Gheno se, #RishtonKoSajayein" Diwali campaign ahead of the most anticipated festival. While celebrating the Festival of Lights, the campaign touches upon the key message of celebrating the festival with family through a heartfelt short film with a touching story.
The 82 seconds Diwali film on "Khushiyon ke Gehno se, #RishtonKoSajayein'' showcases a dadi (grandmother) reminiscing over old Diwali photos, saying, “Diwali abb pehle jaise kahan?” Upon hearing this, her granddaughter plans a surprise for her by calling all her family members and gifting her a piece of jewellery on the festive occasion. The captivating Diwali video is a subtle reminder to spread happiness and celebrate it with your loved ones. Additionally, it highlights the spirit of togetherness through centuries-old Indian customs and cultures associated with Diwali celebrations.
Candere's Diwali campaign aims to showcase its exclusive collection, which includes exquisite gold and diamond jewellery such as earrings, necklaces, pendants, bangles, rings etc., that blends the rich Indian culture into sleek modern jewellery pieces.
Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the Diwali campaign, Rupesh Jain, CEO of Candere, said, “Growing up, we have heard from our parents and grandparents how festivals used to be much more fun back then, with the entire family together. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, people had to stay away from their loved ones, even during the festivities. With things slowly falling back to normal this year, Candere wants to encourage families and friends to celebrate togetherness. Our tagline, "Khushiyon ke Gheno se, #RishtokoSajayein, is an attempt to spread joy/ happiness this Diwali by gifting Candere’s special festive collections to thei close ones.
Regarding the campaign, Ronak Sahewal, Marketing Manager at Candere, added, “For Diwali, Candere wants to highlight the importance of celebrating the festival with family & friends. Our exclusive collections of gold and diamond jewellery are intricately designed and are a gift of happiness celebrating the spirit of togetherness this festive season.”
Anant Rathi, CCO, The Luminant Media, said, “It's that time of the year again when everyone gets together to celebrate the festival of lights. This Diwali, through the campaign, we wanted to showcase an emotion of nostalgia. In this fast-paced world, we want people to recreate memories like the old times urging them to celebrate the bond of togetherness.”