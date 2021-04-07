Cannes Lions 2021 goes digital-only, will run live from 21-25 June

The announcement kills its plan to “judge and present the work in person in Cannes, France…”
Cannes Lions, the most prestigious award in the advertising, marketing, and communications space has said its 2021 edition will go fully digital from 21-25 June.
This announcement puts a lid on its plan to “judge and present the work in person in Cannes, France…” that was revealed in January 2021.
Philip Thomas, Chairman, LIONS, said, “Over the last year, we’ve been consulting with our customers and working on our plans, including the development of Cannes Lions Live as part of the new LIONS Membership platform.”
“We are now able to move fully to this format for 2021 - which will have all the celebration, inspiration and participation of Cannes Lions - to unite the global community virtually during Cannes Lions Live this June.”
Simon Cook, Managing Director, LIONS, said, “Cannes Lions Live will also signal the return of the Lions awards. After the benchmark of the awards was paused last year, we want to be able to give our community the chance to immerse themselves in the creative work once again.”
“We’ll be championing the work on a huge scale - tracking progress throughout the week, analysing the winners, delivering insights, identifying new talent - it’s the return of the benchmark and a moment for the industry to reflect but also look forward.”
If you have news to share with us, write to newsteam@afaqs.com.