Cannes Lions 2022 Blog: Day 1(01) in creativity

Braveheart creatives from Ukraine opened themselves to the world. The mid-day session called 'Creativity under bombs' left me angry, sad and motivated simultaneously. When Jamala – a top Ukrainian singer- says, 'there is no music left in me,'; it makes you so angry, it makes you want to act, and that's when it hits you – creativity can make the world a better place. All it takes is the heart to do it.