Cannes Lions 2025: FCB India shortlisted in Titanium category

FCB India has secured India’s first shortlist at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. It was shortlisted for its campaign Lucky Yatra, which aimed to reduce ticketless travel on trains by incentivising ticket purchases rather than relying on penalties, in the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions.

Indian agencies did not receive any shortlists in the Innovation Lions category this year. All other shortlists will be released between14 - 18 June.

The Cannes Lions 2025 festival will be held from June 16 to 20 in Cannes, France.