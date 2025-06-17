Cannes Lions 2025: India scores 16 shortlists on day two

Fresh from winning two Gold Lions on the opening day, the country added 16 more shortlists on day two, taking its total to 84.

Leading the pack is FCB India, which secured seven shortlists for its campaign Lucky Yatra for Indian Railways. The work, which spans several categories, has emerged as India’s strongest contender so far.

Here is the category-wise breakdown:

Brand Experience and Activation

Lucky Yatra by FCB India for Indian Railways (3)

Great In-Game Wedding by DDB Mudra for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) (1)

Oreo History In The Baking by Leo for Oreo (1)

ACKO Tailor Test by Leo for ACKO (1)

Eye Wear Test by Ogilvy for Titan (1)

Too Yumm To Cheer! by FCB Kinnect for Too Yumm! (1)

Creative Business Transformation

Lucky Yatra by FCB India for Indian Railways (2)

Project Early Period by Leo for P&G Whisper (1)

Creative Commerce

Lucky Yatra by FCB India for Indian Railways (2)

Creative Effectiveness

Dabba Savings Account by McCann Worldgroup for ESAF Small Finance Bank (1)

Erase Valentine’s Day by Ogilvy for Mondelez (1)

Film

We Broke The Jinx, We Won The World Cup by The Womb for JimJam (1)

India, however, registered no shortlists in the Creative Strategy and Luxury categories.