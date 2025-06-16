Cannes Lions 2025: Leo scores four shortlists in Creative Data category

On the first day of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Leo has added four shortlists to its name. The Publicis-owned creative agency secured the shortlists in the Creative Data category, with two each for its work on beverage brand Mountain Dew and insurance company ACKO.

Peaks of Courage, created in partnership with the Nepal Tourism Board and the Discovery Channel, highlights Nepal’s largely unexplored summits.

For ACKO, the agency developed a measurement test focusing on waist and hip ratios. The test served as an alert system, signalling when it might be time to get a heart check-up.

The four shortlists take Leo’s total to eight and push India’s tally to 68. There were no shortlists for Indian participants in the Creative B2B category.