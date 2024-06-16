By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Cannes Lions '24: Indian agencies add 20 more shortlists from 11 Lions categories

The Indian shortlists tally now stands at 38.

Indian agencies have added 20 more shortlists on Sunday (June 16, 2024), and the tally now stands at 38.

VML, FCB Kinnect, Leo Burnett, McCann Worldgroup, Dentsu Creative, Ogilvy, Rapport Advertising, and DDB Mudra have scored shortlists to their name.

Cannes Lions announced shortlists in 11 Lions categories. Here is their breakdown.

Design

VML for The Times of India - #Unplastic India (One shortlist)

McCann Worldgroup for Buckaroo Footwear - Fit My Feet (One shortlist)

Digital Craft

Zero shortlists.

Direct Lions

Leo Burnett for Gatorade - Turf Finder (one shortlist)

McCann Worldgroup for Buckaroo Footwear - Fit My Feet (One shortlist)

Dentsu Creative for Motorola Mobility - Motorola - Deep Connect (One shortlist)

Entertainment Lions

Ogilvy for Cadbury 5 Star - Erase Valentine's Day (One shortlist)

Entertainment Lions for Gaming

Zero shortlists.

Entertainment Lions for Music

VML for Coca-Cola - Sing To Remember (Two shortlists)

Leo Burnett for Spotify - Feel The Music (One shortlist)

Entertainment Lions for Sport

Leo Burnett for Gatorade - Turf Finder (One shortlist)

Industry Craft Lions

Ogilvy for Unilever's Brooke Bond - Taj Mahal Megh Santoor (One shortlist)

VML for The Times of India - Seal Alarm (One shortlist)

VML for The Times of India - Seabird Alarm (One shortlist)

Media Lions

Rapport Outdoor Advertising and Ogilvy for Unilever's Brooke Bond - Taj Mahal Megh Santoor (One shortlist)

DDB Mudra Group for McDonald's India - Cosplay (One shortlist)

PR Lions

FCB Kinnect for HDFC Bank - Lulumelon Eoss (Three shortlists)

Leo Burnett for Gatorade - Turf Finder (One shortlist)

VML for Coca-Cola - Sing To Remember (One shortlist)

Social & Influencer Lions

Zero shortlists.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
cannes lions 2024