Cannes Lions '24: Indian agencies add 20 more shortlists from 11 Lions categories

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Indian shortlists tally now stands at 38.
Indian agencies have added 20 more shortlists on Sunday (June 16, 2024), and the tally now stands at 38.
VML, FCB Kinnect, Leo Burnett, McCann Worldgroup, Dentsu Creative, Ogilvy, Rapport Advertising, and DDB Mudra have scored shortlists to their name.
Cannes Lions announced shortlists in 11 Lions categories. Here is their breakdown.
Design
VML for The Times of India - #Unplastic India (One shortlist)
McCann Worldgroup for Buckaroo Footwear - Fit My Feet (One shortlist)
Digital Craft
Zero shortlists.
Direct Lions
Leo Burnett for Gatorade - Turf Finder (one shortlist)
McCann Worldgroup for Buckaroo Footwear - Fit My Feet (One shortlist)
Dentsu Creative for Motorola Mobility - Motorola - Deep Connect (One shortlist)
Entertainment Lions
Ogilvy for Cadbury 5 Star - Erase Valentine's Day (One shortlist)
Entertainment Lions for Gaming
Zero shortlists.
Entertainment Lions for Music
VML for Coca-Cola - Sing To Remember (Two shortlists)
Leo Burnett for Spotify - Feel The Music (One shortlist)
Entertainment Lions for Sport
Leo Burnett for Gatorade - Turf Finder (One shortlist)
Industry Craft Lions
Ogilvy for Unilever's Brooke Bond - Taj Mahal Megh Santoor (One shortlist)
VML for The Times of India - Seal Alarm (One shortlist)
VML for The Times of India - Seabird Alarm (One shortlist)
Media Lions
Rapport Outdoor Advertising and Ogilvy for Unilever's Brooke Bond - Taj Mahal Megh Santoor (One shortlist)
DDB Mudra Group for McDonald's India - Cosplay (One shortlist)
PR Lions
FCB Kinnect for HDFC Bank - Lulumelon Eoss (Three shortlists)
Leo Burnett for Gatorade - Turf Finder (One shortlist)
VML for Coca-Cola - Sing To Remember (One shortlist)
Social & Influencer Lions
Zero shortlists.