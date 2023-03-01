Cannes Lions announces Australian director Kim Gehrig as Film Craft Jury President

About her appointment, Kim said in a statement, “As a director, I am only as good as my collaborators. Every aspect of film craft, from writing and casting to shooting, editing, and post-production, is the result of the combined efforts of a talented team of people. It's the alchemy of these people and their crafts that elevates a piece of film beyond what we could even dream of. For me, the art of filmmaking is the reason I get up every morning, and that's why I'm deeply honoured to serve as the President of the Cannes Lions Film Craft Jury this year. I'm excited to see all the incredible work that's been produced and to revel in the artistry of my fellow filmmakers.”