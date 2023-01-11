Cannes Lions announces Jury President line-up for its 70th edition

Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez has been named as the first Jury President from the MENA region.
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the names of the Jury Presidents who will lead juries to award this year’s Lions and set the global benchmark for excellence in creativity.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “These individuals represent the rich spread of exceptional talent from across the full spectrum of the creative industry. The Cannes Lions Jury Presidents play an essential role in upholding the integrity of the Lions as well as setting the creative benchmark for the global industry. We thank them for their unique perspectives, expertise, and experience for the leadership they will bring to the very important task ahead of them.”
In a first, Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez has been named as Cannes Lions’ first Jury President from the MENA region. Commenting on the appointment, Rez said, “The UAE is a place where creativity thrives, and where we believe nothing is impossible. It is a special honour to represent that very spirit of this inspiring country, and the rich heritage of the Middle East, at Cannes Lions as Jury President. I hope this announcement will pave the way for many more people from the region to lead juries in the future at this most prestigious of awards.”
The Cannes Lions 2023 Jury Presidents have been named as:
Brand Experience & Activation Lions Jury President:
Ari Weiss, global chief creative officer, DDB Worldwide, Global
Creative B2B Lions Jury President:
Tom Stein, chairman and chief growth officer, Stein IAS, Global
Creative Business Transformation Lions Jury President:
Justin Peyton, chief transformation officer, Wunderman Thompson, APAC
Creative Commerce Lions Jury President:
Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, chief creative officer, FCB, Canada
Creative Data Lions Jury President
Samantha Hernández Díaz, chief strategy officer, GUT Mexico City, Mexico
Creative Effectiveness Lions Jury President:
Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO, Ogilvy, Global
Creative Strategy Lions Jury President:
Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia
Design Lions Jury President:
Quinnton Harris, Co-founder & CEO, Retrospect, USA
Digital Craft Lions Jury President:
Resh Sidhu, global director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc., Global
Direct Lions Jury President:
Chaka Sobhani, Global Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Global
Entertainment Lions Jury President:
Brent Anderson, Global Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global
Entertainment Lions for Gaming Jury President:
Francine Li, global head of marketing, Riot Games, Global
Entertainment Lions for Music Jury President:
Danielle Hinde, Owner / Executive Producer, Doomsday Entertainment, USA
Entertainment Lions for Sport Jury President:
Rob Doubal, co-president of McCann London and joint chief creative officer of McCann UK, McCann London, UK
Film Lions Jury President:
Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO of Le Pub, Global Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Worldwide, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, Publicis Worldwide, Global
Glass Lions: The Lion for Change Jury President:
Tea Uglow, Creative Director, Google, APAC
Health & Wellness Lions Jury President:
Mel Routhier, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R Chicago, USA
Industry Craft Lions Jury President:
Yoshihiro Yagi, executive creative director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
Innovation Lions Jury President:
Grace Francis, global chief creative and design officer, WONGDOODY, Global
Media Lions Jury President: Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM, Global
Mobile Lions Jury President:
Shannon Washington, US chief creative officer, connected communications, R/GA, USA
Outdoor Lions Jury President:
Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Grey and global chief creative officer of OpenX From WPP, Grey/OpenX, Global
Pharma Lions Jury President:
Joshua Prince, CEO, Professional Group, Omnicom Health Group, Global
PR Lions Jury President:
Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets, Ketchum, Global
Print & Publishing Lions Jury President:
Ali Rez, chief creative officer, Impact BBDO, MENAP
Radio & Audio Lions Jury President:
Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer, FCB, South Africa
Social & Influencer Lions Jury President:
Samantha Almeida, director of diversity and content innovation, globo, Brazil
Sustainable Development Goals Lions Jury President:
Jean Lin, chief culture officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Global
Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury President:
David Droga, CEO & Creative Chairman, Accenture Song, Global
Cannes Lions takes place between 19-23 June and will provide an annual forum for the global industry to address the most pressing issues that they and the world are facing today. Registration to attend Cannes Lions opens on 12 January and awards submissions open on 19 January.