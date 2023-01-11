Cannes Lions announces Jury President line-up for its 70th edition

In a first, Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez has been named as Cannes Lions’ first Jury President from the MENA region. Commenting on the appointment, Rez said, “The UAE is a place where creativity thrives, and where we believe nothing is impossible. It is a special honour to represent that very spirit of this inspiring country, and the rich heritage of the Middle East, at Cannes Lions as Jury President. I hope this announcement will pave the way for many more people from the region to lead juries in the future at this most prestigious of awards.”