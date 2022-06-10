Cannes Lions announces Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix is 2022 Entertainment Person of the Year

Netflix will also speak on stage at Cannes Lions for the first time. Sarandos will join “Sway” podcast host and The New York Times Opinion writer Kara Swisher in the Lumiere Theatre (Thursday 23 June, 11:30 - 12:00) to discuss creativity, the need for constant innovation and the future of entertainment with MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan. Hear how the global streaming platform intends to keep entertaining the world by betting big on TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games.