Cannes Lions awards filmmaker Spike Lee with the Creative Maker of the Year award

Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity celebrates its 70th edition.
Cannes Lions has announced the first honorary Creative Maker of the Year award as part of the 70th edition of the International Festival of Creativity. The inaugural award will be presented at the festival to filmmaker, screenwriter, actor and producer, Spike Lee.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “We know that world-class creative work takes so much to deliver. Since its inception, Cannes Lions has always been about the makers and the creatives who walk through walls to realise their vision. Going forward, this award will honour creative makers, from any discipline who are inspirational beacons for our whole community. In our 70th year, it seems appropriate that the inaugural Creative Maker award should go to a director.”
The award, supported by Black At Cannes, honours multi-Lion award winner Spike Lee, who has worked in multiple industries like filmmaking, television and the creative industry. As the founder of his own creative agency, Spike DDB, his mission has been to help brands keep pace with culture.
Alongside receiving the award, Spike Lee will speak on the Festival stage in a keynote fireside chat, with filmmaker and director, Barry Alexander Brown, on Friday 23 June.
Commenting on receiving the award, Spike Lee, filmmaker, screenwriter, actor, and producer, said: “I’m honored to accept the inaugural Cannes Lions Creative Maker of the Year award for my contributions to the advertising industry, but a reminder: “We keep having these obstacles, these hurdles, we have to face and we have to keep knocking them down”. I said this in 1997 and still say it today.”