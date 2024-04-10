Cannes Lions launches LIONS Creators

“Creators are at the heart of everything we do at Viral Nation. Through our social-first brand work, powered by our AI-based solutions, we're constantly helping brands and creators elevate consumer and audience engagement in authentic and innovative ways. By collaborating with Cannes Lions, we are not only amplifying the voices of creators but also solidifying influencer marketing's position as a cornerstone of social-first transformation, globally. We are excited to help steward a new era of brand collaboration at the heart of creative marketing in Cannes this June.”