Cannes Lions launches Young Lions Live Award, entrants to answer a brief from the United Nations World Food Programme

It's a call for ideas to discourage food wastage. Creatives aged 18-30 can participate and the last date of entry is 14 June 2020.
The Young Lions Live award is for creatives between 18-30 years old and it has partenred the United Nations World Food Programme (UNFWP) for a brief that calls for ideas to encourage people to waste less food and contributing to ending world hunger at the same time.
The brief - We want to find a way to help rebalance the waste-starvation equation – by tangibly help people waste less link it to helping us deliver our vital work.
You have until June 14, 2020, to create a 90-second film and a 500-word description explaining your idea. The winners will be declared on 26 June 2020 (Friday).
The competition is open to individuals or teams of two and you must be aged between 18-30 years old.
The United Nations World Food Programme (UNFWP) is the largest humanitarian organisation in the world that feeds over 100 million people in a year. However, it remains relatively unknown to most people.
It says, There are lots of reasons that the developed world wastes food and... the scope of this brief is around helping people to waste less food in their day to day lives – and this is a significant amount of food...
Here's the full brief.