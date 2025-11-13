Cannes Lions to recognise brands powering creative excellence

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will debut the Creative Brand Lion in 2026 to celebrate brands that build the systems, cultures, and capabilities behind world-class creative marketing.

Advertisment

“For 70 years, we’ve recognised the work and creative outputs that drive demand for brands all around the world. But in 2026, we’re asking a different question: what are the inputs that make those breakthrough ideas possible in the first place?" said Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, in a press note.

"The Lion will recognise the visionary brands that are building the systems, cultures and capabilities that make world-class creative marketing inevitable and repeatable – and the practices that transform creative potential into lasting business impact."

He added that as the industry continues to evolve at pace and economic uncertainty heightens scrutiny on creative investment returns, it has become crucial to recognise the brands building the foundations that enable commercial creativity to thrive.

The festival, which takes place from 22–26 June 2026, will open for submissions on 15 January 2026. Alongside the new Creative Brand Lion, the Awards will see a series of updates reflecting how creativity continues to reshape business and culture globally.

The Creative Data Lion will be overhauled to acknowledge how data has moved from simply informing decisions to driving creative strategy from inception. Entries must demonstrate how data was central to both the idea and its measurable business impact.

New AI Craft subcategories across craft-led Lions will highlight work where human creativity and artificial intelligence combine to produce ideas that neither could achieve alone, with an emphasis on artistry, intent, and the use of AI in service of the idea.

And with retail media emerging as one of the fastest-growing channels, new subcategories have been added to the Creative Strategy and Creative Data Lions to capture innovation in the space.

“We're witnessing the industry evolve with data and technology playing a pivotal role in how creativity is used to solve business problems,” said Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS.

“Data has become a creative catalyst, AI is expanding what’s possible and retail media is redefining how brands connect with consumers. These changes reflect how technology isn’t just supporting creativity, it’s allowing us to conquer new creative frontiers.”