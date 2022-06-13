Canon India brings brand closer to millennials with new campaign

Anshu Mor, Standup Comedian said, “As a creator, I am always on the lookout to create unique content, which is funny and relatable. This project is of special value to me as a former business professional who got to mix his love for stand-up comedy with the corporate beliefs of such a renowned imaging brand. Never have I interacted with a Japanese CEO before and that too in such an innovative format. It was indeed an extremely fun project to work on and it was an amazing experience to converse with Mr. Manabu Yamazaki and get exposed to his humorous side. During the shoot, I learnt about Canon’s culture and how they stay true to their motto of spreading ‘Big Smiles’ to their stakeholders. We have received some positive audience response so far and we hope the love keeps pouring for this series that we all put so much thought behind.”