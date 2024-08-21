Canon India launches #CaptureWithCare Campaign on world photography day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new campaign aims to educate the community on responsible photography practices for a safe and beautiful art.
To commemorate World Photography Day, Canon India, has launched the #CaptureWithCare digital campaign, aimed at reminding photographers that safety should always come first. Through this campaign, Canon India seeks to educate the community on the importance of responsible practices, ensuring that the art of photography remains both beautiful and safe.
The rise of social media trends has led to an increase in dangerous photography practices. Reports show that many young users and influencers are risking their lives for attention-grabbing shots. With India's population of 1.4 billion and a growing interest in social media, this trend is concerning. In Uttarakhand, there has been a 63% increase in train track accidents over the past two years due to the selfie and Instagram reel craze, highlighting the need for responsible photography practices.
On the sidelines of such startling facts, the #CaptureWithCare campaign was devised and rolled out in two stages. The first phase featured teaser posts on Canon India’s social media handles with witty one-liners, aimed at creating buzz and drawing attention to the campaign.
For the second phase, a powerful video was released on World Photography Day across social media platforms—including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube—highlighting the stark contrast between the beauty of photography and the potential dangers of unsafe practices. The video, anchored by the message #CapturewithCare, emphasizes that photography should be a celebration of life, not a cause for mourning