Canon India launches #CaptureWithCare Campaign on world photography day

The rise of social media trends has led to an increase in dangerous photography practices. Reports show that many young users and influencers are risking their lives for attention-grabbing shots. With India's population of 1.4 billion and a growing interest in social media, this trend is concerning. In Uttarakhand, there has been a 63% increase in train track accidents over the past two years due to the selfie and Instagram reel craze, highlighting the need for responsible photography practices.