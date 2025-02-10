Canon India unveils 'I #CANwithCanon' campaign highlighting real impact

Canon India has launched the 'I #CANwithCanon' campaign, highlighting how its products, solutions, and initiatives support individuals, businesses, and communities. The campaign features real-life stories demonstrating the impact of Canon's technology and services.

The campaign highlights Canon’s role as a technology provider and partner for customers, employees, and society. It showcases its impact across consumer, SME, enterprise, government, and social sectors, reinforcing its position as a reliable and innovative brand.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Toshiaki Nomura, president and CEO, Canon India said, “For over two decades, Canon India has been at the heart of countless success stories across the nation. I #CANwithCanon is our tribute to these partnerships and milestones, showcasing how Canon’s solutions have empowered individuals and businesses to unlock their full potential. Each story featured in this campaign is a testament to our commitment to enabling excellence, innovation, and connection through our products and services.”

Speaking about the campaign's vision, C Sukumaran, senior director, product and communication, Canon India said, "I #CANwithCanon brings alive Canon's philosophy of enabling excellence in business and everyday life. These stories demonstrate how our solutions address real business challenges and creative aspirations. From enhancing operational efficiency for SMBs to enabling photographers to push creative boundaries, each narrative showcases the transformative impact of Canon's technology across sectors."

The first video in the campaign featuring the story of Wee Prints, a trusted patron of Canon and a well-known company in the digital printing industry, showcases Canon’s role in enhancing the professional printing landscape through advanced solutions. With Canon’s technology, Wee Print increased their print volume from 1.5 lakhs to 2.5 lakhs, enabling them to efficiently meet growing client demands and elevate their business performance.

The second video showcases Wheelzy Spot (Authorized dealer of JK Tyre) that sought more than just equipment—they needed a trusted partner to enhance their operations. Canon not only streamlined their tasks but also provided unwavering support through a dedicated service team, enabling them to perform efficiently. Going beyond business, community development is embedded in Canon's DNA and over the years the efforts have transformed the lives of many.

Hence, the third video in the series narrates the stories of Tanu and Karina, who benefited from Canon India’s Skill Development & Livelihood Program. These stories demonstrate the essence of I #CANwithCanon which revolves around real progress and growth.