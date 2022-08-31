Canon strikes a chord with every Indian photographer with ‘The Kathakaar of Life’ campaign

Speaking about the campaign, Manabu Yamazaki, president and CEO, Canon India said, “World Photography Day marks the celebration of photographers who bring forth incredible stories and help us reminisce those for life. The ‘Kathakaar of Life’ campaign celebrates the artist in every photographer and acknowledges the hard work, precision and eye for detail that goes behind bringing moments to life through pictures. The campaign is aimed at striking the right emotional chord with photographers spread across geographies in the most magnetic voice of a child in nine different languages. Whether it is the untamed stories of the wild Indian forests or the rich versatility of different terrains, we are here to celebrate enigmatic regional storytelling that has been made possible with the EOS R System and look forward to honouring creative entries through our Superstar contest.”