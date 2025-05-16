Canon's 'Go Beyond' campaign empowers young India's creativity

Canon India, in partnership with Dentsu Creative Webchutney, has launched its latest campaign for its printer range titled ‘Go Beyond’. This campaign introduces a bold, fresh direction for the brand, encouraging users to see printing as a way to create, express, and push boundaries.

‘Go Beyond’ transforms printing from a simple task into a tool for self-expression and innovation. It invites people to step up, break the mold, and turn ideas into something lasting. Canon printers are designed for today’s creators - students, entrepreneurs, and makers, empowering them to bring bold ideas to life.

With an energetic tone and a vibrant soundtrack, the campaign challenges traditional views of printing. It highlights how Canon printers empower users to break barriers and amplify their creativity.

Canon’s annual thematic campaign is designed to strengthen top-of-mind recall and engage with a new generation. It is rolled out across social media, digital video, and creator-led content. With a fresh and forward-thinking tone, the campaign celebrates people who use Canon printers to create, innovate, and push boundaries.

Commenting on the launch, C Sukumaran, senior director, product and communication, Canon India said, “At Canon India, we have always believed in empowering our consumers with technology that not only simplifies their lives but also inspires them to push boundaries. With the launch of the ‘Go Beyond’ campaign, we are reimagining the role of printers in today’s dynamic world - where creativity is currency, and ideas deserve to be brought to life in the most impactful way. Whether it's for young students, entrepreneurs, artists, or working professionals, Canon’s printing solutions are designed to fuel imagination and enable self-expression at every stage. This campaign is a celebration of that spirit - to dream big, print bold, and go beyond.”

Ujjwal Anand, managing partner - North, Dentsu Creative Webchutney added, “With ‘Go Beyond’, we wanted to bring alive Canon’s spirit of constantly moving forward - always building, always creating, always evolving. Canon has always connected with those who think differently and do more, and this was our way of speaking to a generation that’s driven by curiosity and creativity. At Dentsu Creative Webchutney, we build ideas rooted in culture and shaped by people. ‘Go Beyond’ is for those who wake up with ideas and chase them till they are real. It is a story of ambition, belief, and the joy of making something meaningful. We are proud to have shaped this journey with Canon - one that is full of energy, imagination, and intent.”