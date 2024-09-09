Canva launches 'Love Your Work' campaign celebrating modern workplace culture

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Canva, a visual communication platform, today launched its “Love Your Work” brand campaign to reflect the company’s increasing focus on the workplace and spark a dialogue around workplace culture. This comes with a brand new strategic platform for the company.
The campaign, which will run in the U.S. September 3 to October 31, captures the magic of how Canva empowers people to feel pride in their work at a time when just 23% of employees globally feel engaged in their jobs.
“Our goal with the 'Love Your Work' campaign is to inspire people to find joy and fulfillment in their daily work,” said Cat van der Werff, executive creative director at Canva. “We spend so much of our lives working, but many of us aren’t enjoying it as much as we could. We believe Canva can help bring a little joy to work through creativity. Making design work easier, faster, and more fun is what we’re all about. This campaign is our invitation to teams everywhere to reimagine how creativity can help them fall in love with their work.”
Canva turned to its community of devoted users to develop and produce “Love Your Work.” Real Canva fans are featured in the campaign sharing their authentic experiences in the campaign spots. Through unscripted voiceovers, each user highlights how Canva empowers them to deliver work they’re always proud of.
Canva’s workplace products take center stage in “Love Your Work” with relatable and refreshing examples of Canva empowering people at work.
The campaign showcases Canva’s workplace offerings within credible, high-quality media environments relevant to the workplace. The campaign was conceptualized by Canva’s in-house creative team of 29 designers, producers, program managers, art directors, copywriters, and motion designers. All motion, 15" ads and 360 channel creative were developed in-house.
“Our internal team had a clear creative vision for this campaign and a unique Canva manifesto,” said van der Werff. “Relying heavily on our in-house creative team for campaign development was a strategic choice. Our unique culture and values are deeply ingrained, and this campaign genuinely reflects the heart and soul of our brand.”