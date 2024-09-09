Canva launches 'Love Your Work' campaign celebrating modern workplace culture

“Our goal with the 'Love Your Work' campaign is to inspire people to find joy and fulfillment in their daily work,” said Cat van der Werff, executive creative director at Canva. “We spend so much of our lives working, but many of us aren’t enjoying it as much as we could. We believe Canva can help bring a little joy to work through creativity. Making design work easier, faster, and more fun is what we’re all about. This campaign is our invitation to teams everywhere to reimagine how creativity can help them fall in love with their work.”