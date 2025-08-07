Canva launches second edition of ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ campaign

Canva, a visual communication platform, announced the launch of the second edition of its flagship brand campaign in India, ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’. The updated campaign offers clearer insights and straightforward stories that align with Canva’s mission to make design simple and accessible for all.

‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ returns with two new storylines highlighting creativity. It shows families creating meaningful moments and professionals turning ideas into reality with ease. Canva supports creators from all backgrounds.

“Design has become a powerful way to create, connect, and communicate in India. With the second edition of 'Dil Se, Design Tak', we are celebrating the creativity in everyday life, from living rooms to boardrooms. The stories are bigger, the communities more diverse, and at the heart of it all is a strong belief that anyone can design. Whether you're a student, a freelancer, a teacher, or a small business owner,Canvais here to help you turn ideas into impact, on your own terms, in your own language.”said Chandrika Deb, country lead - India, Canva.

The first film features Jaadu Dadu, a magician played by Dalip Tahil, who impresses everyone except his family. His granddaughter Drishti and her dog Chico enjoy his tricks, but his daughter Aaliya (played by Saloni Batra) wants a real connection. Aaliya, the main character in both films, faces her father’s emotional distance. Drishti uses Canva to create a poster that helps the family reconnect. The film shows how a simple, meaningful design can bring about change.

The second film, which will be unveiled in the upcoming weeks, unfolds in a dynamic workplace where we meet Aaliya again, this time as a millennial manager, mentoring Sia, a Gen Z teammate brimming with bold ideas and a distinct creative voice. The film is a clever attempt at highlighting the cliched workplace conflict between the two generations and how Canva becomes the space where their perspectives begin to align. It celebrates the power of shared creativity and puts teamwork and collaboration at the heart of it.

Canva has renewed its partnership with OML Entertainment to develop the second edition of ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’. The campaign builds on the original concept with new narratives and visuals.

To reflect India’s diversity, the campaign includes Tamil and Telugu films featuring local talent. It also offers dubs in Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali to reach a wider audience and make the stories accessible to more people.

Earlier this year, Canva launched Visual Suite 2.0, its biggest update so far. Introduced at Canva Create, it includes AI tools like Canva Code and Canva Sheets to improve team productivity and creativity.

The films show how Canva AI, Magic Media, Magic Design, and Photo Background Remover are used in everyday situations, such as making a poster at home or preparing a work presentation.

The campaign is running on TV, cinema, and digital platforms like YouTube, Meta, Snapchat, and Spotify. It will also include creator partnerships, regional content, and local events to connect design with communities.