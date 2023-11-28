Caprese introduces Aurora bags with colour changing effect

The latest collection of bags changes colour when exposed to sunlight.
Caprese, a premium handbag brand, has launched its latest technology-driven, Aurora collection. This collection of bags features colour-changing effect to add a touch of magic.
The bags are crafted from photochromic material. When exposed to sunlight, they undergo a magical metamorphosis, revealing an array of new hues and shades.
Pushpita Gaur, business head, Caprese, highlights the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of style and functionality, saying, "At Caprese, we are inspired by the ever-changing beauty of the natural world. The Aurora collection is an experience, a reflection of that beauty."
While the colour-changing feature is new, the bags don't compromise on functionality. They are crafted to meet the demands of modern women including medium satchels, large totes, medium totes and slings, offering a variety of options for different occasions. However, the star of the collection is the 'Fashion Backpack' and the 'Laptop Tote.' Aurora bags were also showcased in Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI October 2023 X Caprese.
The Aurora Collection is available at a price range of Rs 3299 to Rs 4999 in brand's retail stores and website and through various e-commerce platforms, including Myntra, Nykaa and more.