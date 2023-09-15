Capri Global Capital unveils 'Farz Nibhaatey Hain’ campaign ft. Pankaj Tripathi

The omnichannel campaign is devised by, Rediffusion.
Capri Global Capital a diversified non-banking financial company, has launched the Farz Nibhaatey Hain brand campaign to reaffirm its commitment to credit inclusion. The relatable, emotional, and relevant omnichannel brand campaign reiterates its responsibility towards the unbanked borrowers of India.
Conceptualized by Rediffusion, the campaign showcases CGCL's human value proposition while bringing alive its mission of inclusive growth. Brand ambassador and acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi will be the protagonist of the 2-films of the Farz Nibhaatey Hain campaign that features company’s MSME loan and gold loan products. The integrated campaign will focus on reach, visibility, impact and will be rolled out across TV, OTT, and YouTube. The campaign will also include a digital media campaign and on-ground activations. The brand plans to amplify its reach through influencer-level activity on social media.
Sharing the rationale of the brand campaign, Basant Dhawan, group chief marketing officer, Capri Global, said, “Farz Nibhaatey Hain campaign not only reflects our strong business fundamentals, but, more importantly, it underscores our ability to build foundations of resilience that enable growth and inspire confidence among our customers. We strongly believe that it is our farz to uplift the society by creating enough opportunities and offering access to seamless credit to augment these opportunities. We have launched the campaign with multiple touchpoints and are confident that it will play a pivotal role driving our brand metrics.”
Pramod Sharma, national creative director, Rediffusion, said, “From the moment we got the brief, we knew we had the opportunity to truly speak to the heart of the country. Understanding them, and the responsibilities that they take on in life, was the key to cracking this campaign. And once we had the stories that we wanted to tell; in Pankaj Tripathi, we had an actor who was able to breathe magic into each and every role. So that we could tell them ki jaise aap apna farz nibhaatey hain, Capri Loans aasani se loan deke apna farz nibhaatey hain.”
Asheesh Malhotra, executive director, Rediffusion added, "The majority of India isn't deemed credit-worthy simply because they may not have relevant papers to show. But every day, they prove themselves more than worthy through every role they play in their lives. That is the truth we wanted to portray - human stories of character and hope. And how Capri Loans can help them get ahead in life by simply ensuring that they too get access to credit like the rest of India."