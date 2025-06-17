Capri Loans honours India's everyday workers with 'Tarraki Ke Haath' campaign featuring Pankaj Tripathi

Capri Global Capital (Capri Loans), a leading non-banking financial company, has launched its new brand campaign #TarrakiKeHaath — a tribute to those hands that work tirelessly and whose silent efforts propel Bharat’s growth story. Featuring unsung everyday professionals like kirana shop owners, taxi drivers, dhaba owners, tailors, and carpenters, the campaign also reinforces Capri Loans’ commitment to deliver credit at the grassroots, empowering self-employed individuals, and small businesses across the country. The campaign’s storyboard is created by Rediffusion brand solutions, Mumbai.

The multi-state campaign aims to build long-term brand equity and deepen emotional resonance with audiences in both urban and semi-urban regions. Brought to life through acstoryboard by Rediffusion, it features visuals that focus on the hands of hardworking individuals—symbolising determination, dignity, and aspiration. The narrative is elevated by the presence of brand ambassador and acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose grounded delivery brings authenticity, warmth, and emotional depth to the campaign’s message.

“At Capri Loans, we don’t just finance livelihoods — we fuel aspirations,” said Nishant Gehlot, head marketing, Capri Loans “Capri Loans is committed to democratizing credit and bringing financial services to those who have long been underserved. #TarrakiKeHaath is a tribute to individuals whose contribution to the economy is vital yet often overlooked. This campaign reflects our brand’s ethos of inclusivity, access, and trust — values we live by in our journey to empower every Indian hand that dreams of growth. Pankaj Tripathi has been our brand ambassador for 3 years now, and his association not only lends more relatability to the narrative, but also strengthens brands connect with our audience.”

Echoing the sentiment, Pramod Sharma, national creative director, Rediffusion Brand solutions, added, “The idea for #TarrakiKeHaath emerged from what we see around us every day—millions of Indians working with quiet dignity and extraordinary resilience. The creative expression focuses on their hands, which bear the mark of both toil and hope. Capri Loans’ vision to empower this segment gave us the perfect canvas to tell these stories with emotional truth and impact.”

“Adding further, Asheesh Malhotra, executive director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions, says: At Rediffusion, our strategy for #TarrakiKeHaath was rooted in creating an emotional connection with Capri Loans’ core audience—unsung professionals driving Bharat’s growth. By focusing on their hands, we symbolized both their resilience and aspirations. This campaign is designed to deepen Capri Loans’ brand equity, especially in urban and semi-urban markets, while reinforcing its commitment to democratizing credit. Through authentic storytelling and powerful visuals, we have positioned Capri Loans as a true enabler of growth and dreams for India’s hardworking individuals.”

The campaign will be backed by a robust 360-degree media rollout. Strategic placements across relevant high visibility mediums and key digital touchpoints will ensure visibility in Capri Loans’ core markets.

As Capri Loans plans to expand its geographical footprint, the campaign is poised to play a pivotal role in building a strong and loyal customer base across key lending verticals including MSME Loans, gold loans and affordable housing.