Capri Loans launches new campaign on urgent finance with Pankaj Tripathi

Capri Global Capital, which operates under the brand Capri Loans, has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘Zaroorat Mein Aapke Saath’. The campaign features actor Pankaj Tripathi and centres on situations where individuals require timely financial support during moments of need.

The brand film depicts everyday scenarios where people, despite having personal networks, find it difficult to access financial assistance at short notice. The narrative positions Capri Loans as a consistent presence during such moments, with Tripathi playing a central role in conveying the message.





The campaign is being rolled out across television and digital platforms. According to the company, it is intended to build awareness across its core markets while reinforcing the brand’s positioning around reliability and long-term customer relationships.

Commenting on the campaign, Nishant Gehlot, head – Marketing, Capri Loans, said: “We believe the ‘Zaroorat Mein Aapke Saath’ campaign connects deeply with audiences as it portrays relatable, real-life situations where individuals often struggle to find timely financial support during moments of urgent need. The campaign reflects Capri Loans’ core belief that access to capital should never stand in the way of aspirations or progress. Through authentic storytelling and everyday narratives, we aim to position Capri Loans as a trusted partner that stands by customers when it matters most, empowering them to move forward with confidence.”

The campaign also highlights the company’s lending offerings across segments such as MSME loans, gold loans and home loans.