Capsicum Mediaworks bags SEO mandate for Living Liquidz

As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on creating an ROI-driven strategy to help build a strong identity for the brand online.
Capsicum Mediaworks has bagged the SEO mandate for Mumbai's leading online wine and liquor delivery brand, Living Liquidz. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on creating an ROI-driven strategy to help build a strong identity for the brand online while helping improve their audience reach and boost their sales organically.
Speaking about the mandate, Shailendra Dave (co-founder) at Capsicum said:
We are thrilled to have onboarded Living Liquidz. We look forward to providing our best solution-driven SEO services to create an appealing and engaging SEO strategy that will help their brand reach its target audience.
Speaking on the collaboration, Moksh Sani, founder of Living Liquidz, stated:
We are extremely happy to associate with Capsicum Mediaworks. We are confident that this SEO agency will deliver the best marketing strategy and help us strengthen our online delivery medium. We look forward to a great collaboration with them.
Living Liquidz is a leading online wine and liquor delivery platform that offers international, premium and exquisite liquor to the city of Mumbai. They have the widest collection of wines, spirits, beers, mixers, mead, cider and seltzer that you can choose from. Their extensive delivery network also ensures fast delivery across 200+ pin codes throughout Mumbai, Thane, & Navi Mumbai.