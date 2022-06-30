Capsicum Mediaworks bags the SEO mandate for the Home & Living eCommerce brand UrbanCart

The agency will focus on strengthening the brand’s presence through result-driven SEO solutions.
SEO agency Capsicum Mediaworks bags the SEO mandate for Indian homegrown brand UrbanCart - an experiential brand known for its unique, inspired and functional products like home essentials, furniture and décor. The agency will focus on strengthening the brand’s presence through result-driven SEO solutions that will help expand their organic reach while creating a distinctive identity, which helps accelerate their business growth and boost sales.
In response to this momentous onboarding, Shailendra Dave, co-founder at Capsicum, said: “We’re elated to collaborate with UrbanCart and look forward to helping the brand achieve its overall marketing objectives. Our team’s focus in the coming months will be on developing an actionable SEO strategy along with engaging content and making improvements on the website in terms of user experience to drive organic traffic that helps the brand achieve more ROI.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Ankit Thadeshwar, founder of UrbanCart, stated: “We are super kicked to partner with Capsicum Mediaworks and are confident that the agency will help elevate and expand the brand’s footprint in the eCommerce domain. We aim to utilise their expertise in SEO to build a strong digital presence, which will help us to gain the required momentum to grow our business exponentially.”
As an aspiring brand, UrbanCart wants its customers to discover the joy of creating their desired home that is as unique as themselves. They strive to curate and bring new & unique products from all over the world right to your doorstep. Their products are not only unique & innovative but also bear the stamp of high-quality craftsmanship. The company plans to further its brand's reach by adding more contemporary furniture and home furnishing products to its already impressive catalogue.