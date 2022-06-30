Capsicum Mediaworks bags the SEO mandate for the Home & Living eCommerce brand UrbanCart

As an aspiring brand, UrbanCart wants its customers to discover the joy of creating their desired home that is as unique as themselves. They strive to curate and bring new & unique products from all over the world right to your doorstep. Their products are not only unique & innovative but also bear the stamp of high-quality craftsmanship. The company plans to further its brand's reach by adding more contemporary furniture and home furnishing products to its already impressive catalogue.