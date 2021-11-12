Capsicum Mediaworks wins digital mandate for The D2C Brand Aloha Organic Mattress

The mandate includes amplifying the brand’s presence across digital platforms through Social Media, SEO, and Performance Marketing.
Capsicum Mediaworks has won the digital services mandate for aloha organic mattress - India's First and Only Certified organic latex mattress brand. The mandate includes amplifying the brand’s presence across digital platforms through Social Media, SEO, and Performance Marketing.
Speaking about the mandate, Nirav Dave (Co-Founder) at Capsicum said, ‘We are beyond thrilled to have bagged aloha organic mattress as our client. We look forward to strengthening their digital identity through strategic planning and creative solutions that'll drive the brand’s meaningful journey, effectively becoming the most sought after name in the category of premium organic mattresses in India.’
Speaking about the mandate, Vrushali Mandal (co-founder) Aloha Organic mattress said, ‘We’re really excited to be working with Team Capsicum. We trust their expertise & experience and are confident that they'll pave the way to amplify and scale our brand's presence across all digital channels.’
Founded by Vrushali Mandal and her better half, the idea of ‘aloha’ finds its roots in the COVID-19 lockdown. Struggling to juggle between their corporate jobs and managing household chores during the pandemic took a toll on their sleep habits. In their quest to find a solution to sound sleep and cope up with stress, they realised that most popular synthetic & foam mattresses were rigid, and contain harmful pesticides & chemicals, which didn’t promote a good night's sleep.
This led them to start their own research, which resulted in the discovery of the existence of organic mattresses. And out of this, the idea of a start-up was born. They decided to start their very own D2C venture with ‘aloha’: a one-of-a-kind organic mattress in India that is sustainable, eco-friendly, and crafted keeping ‘bedtime comfort’ in mind. aloha organic mattresses provide comfortable sleep, reduce stress on pressure points and supports healthy spinal alignment. The best part, unlike synthetic foam, aloha organic mattresses are polyurethane-free, chemical-free, non-toxic and crafted using certified organic 100% latex.
Currently, while the D2C brand is excited to bring forth India’s first organic mattress and looks at strengthening their online presence, they are also looking at opening their physical store by 2022 with active rounds of funding.
