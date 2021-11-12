Capsicum Mediaworks wins digital mandate for The D2C Brand Aloha Organic Mattress

This led them to start their own research, which resulted in the discovery of the existence of organic mattresses. And out of this, the idea of a start-up was born. They decided to start their very own D2C venture with ‘aloha’: a one-of-a-kind organic mattress in India that is sustainable, eco-friendly, and crafted keeping ‘bedtime comfort’ in mind. aloha organic mattresses provide comfortable sleep, reduce stress on pressure points and supports healthy spinal alignment. The best part, unlike synthetic foam, aloha organic mattresses are polyurethane-free, chemical-free, non-toxic and crafted using certified organic 100% latex.