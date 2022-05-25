Capsicum Mediaworks wins SEO mandate for JIWA Foods

The agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and content strategy services that will help fuel visibility & awareness of the brand and its vast range of products.
Capsicum Mediaworks, an SEO agency from Mumbai, wins the SEO mandate for JIWA Foods - a leading Health Food Brand in India. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and content strategy services that will help fuel visibility & awareness of the brand and its vast range of products.
Speaking on the win, Shailendra Dave, Co-Founder at Capsicum stated: ‘We are delighted to partner with Jiwa and look forward to taking the brand to the next level of success and growth. We are positive that through our expertise and bespoke, data-driven strategies, we can help elevate the brand's digital presence, making it a household name across India.’
Speaking on the collaboration, Raghav Gupta, Founder of JIWA Foods, said: "At Jiwa Foods, as an online 1st, D2C health food start-up, we focus on the entire consumer journey from discovery on search to a smooth online shopping experience to providing real value to our customers. We are happy to announce our collaboration with Capsicum Mediaworks as we embark on this eventful journey."
The brand aims to inspire a healthy lifestyle amongst individuals through its range of nutritious superfoods that are organic and gluten-free. As a family business, Jiwa offers wholesome food products that are 100% natural and sustainably sourced. Providing a healthy twist to traditional atta (flour), their broad range of products includes healthy flours, gluten-free products, speciality flours and grain flours. Their upcoming initiative is to introduce grain-free flours (almond and cashew flour), providing its customers with the widest options for healthy living.