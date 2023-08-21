Captain Steel partners with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for creative and digital media mandate

Hindol Purkayastha, executive vice president and business head (North & East), L&K Saatchi & Saatchi added, “Captain Steel has been at the forefront in the TMT segment and their presence through distribution and marketing is truly enviable. We are indeed delighted to have the opportunity to partner the brand’s ambitious growth trajectory. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi Kolkata has been strengthening its presence last few years and is truly invigorated to be able to add value to Captain Steel. What is most rewarding is the digital journey that will focus on key influencers and consumers alike. The brand is clear on taking significant strides in the market, and that is an exciting challenge for us.”