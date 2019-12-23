Car owners schooled into using FASTag in new ad

Use of FASTag RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) sticker on vehicles was made mandatory by the government from December 15, 2019, for all toll plazas on national highways for electronic collection of taxes. FASTag is a sticker that has to be put at the front wind shield of your vehicle. This tech-enabled sticker becomes the radio frequency identity of your car which is automatically read by the sensors placed at the toll plazas. This sticker is linked either to a prepaid account like Paytm or through a bank account. The amount is deducted automatically whenever your vehicle crosses any toll plaza which is RFID-enabled .