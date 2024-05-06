Carat India wins integrated media mandate for Meesho

Commenting on the win, Sanchayeeta Verma, CEO, Carat India said, “Partnering with Meesho is a game-changer, a chance to rewrite the e-commerce playbook for Bharat. Our strategy? A finely tuned team structure meticulously crafted to fuel Meesho's ascent and growth. Moreover, our industry-leading tools will act as an added advantage to strategise, plan, implement, and measure across the full funnel. It is this unique combination that has enabled us to secure this remarkable and prestigious opportunity.”