CaratLane debuts ‘Everyday 22KT’ gold jewellery ahead of Diwali

CaratLane, an omni-channel jewellery brand, introduces its ‘Festive Edit’ for Diwali—a curation featuring a variety of jewellery designs that cater to different styles and preferences. From diamonds to gemstones, this festive curation showcases a wide array of unique design languages, aligning with the brand’s core philosophy — #KhulKeKaroExpress.

This curation of designs is a celebration of individuality, encouraging women to express their authentic selves through their jewellery choices. The range includes pieces that blend contemporary flair with festive charm, making it easier for customers to find jewellery that resonates with their personal style.

This year, CaratLane also aims to capitalise on the growing consumer interest in gold jewellery following a drop in customs duty in July. The introduction of ‘Everyday 22KT’ gold, designed for the modern woman, reflects CaratLane’s dedication to offering pieces that are both versatile and expressive.

Atul Sinha, COO at CaratLane, shared, “At CaratLane, jewellery is not just adornment—it’s a means of self-expression. With Festive Edit, we’re offering a diverse selection of designs that allow every woman to showcase her true personality and style, whether through diamonds, gemstones, or our newly introduced ‘Everyday 22KT’ Gold. This modern take on 22KT gold is perfect for today’s women who want to blend tradition with modern style.”

To bring this concept to life, CaratLane has launched a Diwali film that simply, yet beautifully highlights how women use jewellery as a powerful tool for self-expression. The film’s message, “Suni sabki, par kari apne mann ki”, perfectly captures the spirit of the curation—inspiring women to be unapologetically themselves and being unfazed by societal expectations.

"To differentiate CaratLane during the festive season, we loved the idea of highlighting the purpose of its jewellery as a medium of self-expression. Each stunning piece of jewellery becomes a reminder to express yourself authentically, rise above any criticism or negativity, and do only what feels right to you. Continuing from the successful "Wear Your Wins" initiative a couple of months ago, we hope this narrative resonates with women," said Parikshit Bhattaccharya, chief creative officer, BBH India.