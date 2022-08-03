CaratLane encourages everyone to celebrate their Unique ‘Bandhans’

This campaign is built on the brand’s strategy to identify the more micro reasons or occasions within the larger gifting contexts. CaratLane has known from multiple customer stories that rakhi is special to different siblings for different reasons. They could be in different countries, they could be sisters or they could be celebrating Rakhi together for the first time. In such highly emotional contexts, the brother or the sister want their sibling to feel on top of the world, making jewellery even more integral to the gifting thought.